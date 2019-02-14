Rose had 12 points (5-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 121-111 win over the Rockets.

Rose gave it a go despite lingering ankle soreness. While he was inefficient offensively he delivered decent counting stats, and the All-Star break allows him the opportunity to rest and recover. Assuming the time off allows him to suit up for the team's next matchup (Feb. 22 versus the Knicks), it's a fantasy-friendly one.