Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores 14 points in loss
Rose had 14 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one rebound in 19 minutes during Sunday's 129-120 loss to Houston.
Rose had his best outing as a member of the Timberwolves, finishing with 14 points. He displayed some flashes of explosiveness on the offensive end while still offering little anywhere else. He also seems to be earning himself more minutes that Tyus Jones of late, something that is worth keeping an eye on. He is not really worth owning in standard leagues but if he can work his way to consistent minutes, could be a streaming option if you are in need of scoring.
