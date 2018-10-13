Rose produced 16 points (4-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, and two assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 143-121 preseason loss to Milwaukee.

Rose was back in the starting lineup after resting the previous game. He finished with 16 points on 4-of-15 shooting while adding just four rebounds and two assists. The Timberwolves are a mess right now and will head into the season apparently grossly underprepared. The Jimmy Butler situation seems no closer to being resolved and should he start the season with the team, is sure to cause a lot of disharmony amongst both the players and the fans. Rose will likely come off the bench should Butler be there opening night but could move into the starting lineup at any stage. His fantasy value comes primarily from scoring and even that is with high volume.