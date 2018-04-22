Rose produced 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over Houston.

Rose attempted the second-most amount of shots on the Wolves roster, finishing with 17 points in 21 minutes. He made a crucial three-pointer late in the game and despite his obvious flaws, seems to have garnered himself some additional playing time over players such as Tyus Jones and Jamal Crawford. Game Four is on Monday at the Target Center and he will look to continue his offensive resurgence.