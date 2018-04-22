Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores 17 points in Game Three victory
Rose produced 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two assists and two steals in 21 minutes during Saturday's 121-105 victory over Houston.
Rose attempted the second-most amount of shots on the Wolves roster, finishing with 17 points in 21 minutes. He made a crucial three-pointer late in the game and despite his obvious flaws, seems to have garnered himself some additional playing time over players such as Tyus Jones and Jamal Crawford. Game Four is on Monday at the Target Center and he will look to continue his offensive resurgence.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Surprises with bench-leading scoring total in Game 1 loss•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Listed as probable•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Modest line in return•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Active Thursday vs. Denver•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....