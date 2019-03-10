Rose recorded 29 points (13-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 135-130 overtime win against the Wizards.

Rose had his nine-game streak of double-digit scoring snapped in the last contest but bounced back in a big way in this one. Andrew Wiggins (thigh) and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) could be in line to miss Sunday's matchup with the Knicks, which would likely result in Rose taking on an even bigger burden offensively against a weak defensive club.