Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores 31 points in Sunday's win
Rose poured in 31 points (12-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, and three assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 win over the Suns.
Rose saw more minutes than anyone on the team besides Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, and the 30-year-old veteran scored 30-plus points for the fourth time through 36 appearances this season. Moreover, Rose is posting his highest scoring average since 2011-12, finding the fountain of youth while connecting on a career-best percentage from beyond the arc.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores team-high 15 points•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: In line to play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable Saturday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....