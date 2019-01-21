Rose poured in 31 points (12-24 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds, and three assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-114 win over the Suns.

Rose saw more minutes than anyone on the team besides Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins, and the 30-year-old veteran scored 30-plus points for the fourth time through 36 appearances this season. Moreover, Rose is posting his highest scoring average since 2011-12, finding the fountain of youth while connecting on a career-best percentage from beyond the arc.