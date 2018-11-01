Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores career-high 50 points
Rose scored a career-high 50 points in Tuesday's win over Utah. He was 19-of-31 from the field and added four rebounds, four assists, two steals and was 4-of-7 from three-point range.
Rose got extensive playing time (41 minutes) with Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones and Jimmy Butler missing the game and made the most of it. He hit two free throws in the closing minute to give Minnesota the lead and blocked a shot to help preserve the win at the buzzer. While Rose may not return to his previous high-scoring form, he's been getting more playing time than expected as head coach Tom Thibodeau has leaned on Rose to fill any holes in the rotation.
