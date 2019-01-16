Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores team-high 15 points
Rose accrued 15 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 35 minutes Tuesday against the 76ers.
Rose has missed seven of his team's last nine games due to injury, but he appears to have returned to health for good after leading his team in scoring off the bench. He's averaging 18.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.8 helpers over 33 games so far this season. Tyus Jones went down with an ankle sprain during Tuesday's tilt, so Rose and Jeff Teague will see most if not all of the team's minutes at point guard for the time being.
