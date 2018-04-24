Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Shines again in Game Four loss
Rose finished with 17 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes during Monday's 119-100 loss to the Rockets.
In what was a disappointing loss for the Wolves, Rose once again played well off the bench. He has been very aggressive on the offensive end of the floor, finding his way to the basket with regularity. The Wolves have gone small to matchup with the Rockets which has afforded Rose some additional playing time at the expense of Taj Gibson. The Wolves need to win Game Five in Houston on Wednesday if they hope to extend the series.
