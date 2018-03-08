Rose signed with the Timberwolves for the remainder of the season on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Rose has been on the open market since the trade deadline, but the point guard will officially be reuniting with former head coach Tom Thibodeau in Minnesota. The Timberwolves currently seem pretty comfortable with Tyus Jones operating as their backup point guard, but with Jimmy Butler (knee) out indefinitely, Rose can give them some additional depth and another veteran presence in the backcourt. Rose likely won't play a large enough role with this Timberwolves team to warrant any sort of fantasy value.