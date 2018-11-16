Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Slated to play Friday
Rose (knee) will take the court Friday against Portland, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Rose was held out Wednesday against the Pelicans with a knee issue, but he's good to go after practicing Thursday. He'll come off the bench behind Jeff Teague as usual after returning to health.
