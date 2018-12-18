Rose will start Monday's game against the Kings.

Rose will get the starting nod with usual starter Jeff Teague out with an ankle injury. The veteran will likely continue to fill the starting role as long as Teague is out, although the severity of his injury has yet to be determined. In 27 games this year, Rose is averaging 18.7 points and 4.4 assists in 29.5 minutes.

