Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Starting Saturday
Rose will start next to Jeff Teague during Saturday's preseason opener against the Warriors.
With Jimmy Butler sitting out on top of his trade request, the Wolves have a thin backcourt for the preseason opener. As a result, Rose will be inserted in the backcourt. Tyus Jones should also see significant run.
