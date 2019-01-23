Rose will start at point guard Tuesday against the Suns.

With Jeff Teague (foot) out, Rose will draw his 11th start of the season. In starts, the veteran is averaging 23.9 points, 6.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 34.5 minutes, and Rose is shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep in those games.