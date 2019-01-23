Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Starting Tuesday
Rose will start at point guard Tuesday against the Suns.
With Jeff Teague (foot) out, Rose will draw his 11th start of the season. In starts, the veteran is averaging 23.9 points, 6.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 34.5 minutes, and Rose is shooting 46.1 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from deep in those games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores 31 points in Sunday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores team-high 15 points•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: In line to play Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Out Saturday•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.