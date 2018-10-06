Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Starts Next to Teague on Friday
Rose got a rare start on Friday, providing 11 points (5-12 FG), three rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes of action in a 113-101 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday.
With Jimmy Butler (trade rumors) out of the lineup, Rose got a rare start next to Jeff Teague. The fact that Teague is part of those trade rumors as well adds to Rose's value, as he could miraculously find himself in a starting point guard role if the chips fall his way. No one would argue that Rose is the MVP caliber player he used to be, but a trade of Butler and Teague would make Rose fantasy relevant once again. Drafting Rose would probably be a mistake but he's worth keeping an eye on until this situation is resolved.
