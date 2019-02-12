Rose scored 22 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding six assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 130-120 win over the Clippers.

An ankle injury cost Rose six of the prior seven games, but he returned to the court Monday and looked to be in top form. Despite his difficulty staying healthy, the veteran guard is still averaging a strong 18.5 points a game when he is in the lineup.