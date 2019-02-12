Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Strong effort off bench
Rose scored 22 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding six assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 25 minutes off the bench during Monday's 130-120 win over the Clippers.
An ankle injury cost Rose six of the prior seven games, but he returned to the court Monday and looked to be in top form. Despite his difficulty staying healthy, the veteran guard is still averaging a strong 18.5 points a game when he is in the lineup.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Probable vs. Rockets•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Expects to play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Practices Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...