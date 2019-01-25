Rose (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game at Utah.

Rose was an early exit during Thursday's matchup at Los Angeles after experiencing right ankle soreness and didn't return. As a result, the former MVP is officially tabbed as questionable heading into Friday's contest against the Jazz and will presumably be a game-time call. Given Rose's history of injuries, the Timberwolves may elect to rest Rose on Friday, and if that does indeed happen, Jeff Teague, who is also questionable with foot soreness though, will most likely start at point guard with Jerryd Bayless serving as a backup.