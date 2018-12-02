Rose totaled 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Celtics.

Rose scored at least 20 points for the fourth time in his last six games, dropping a team-high 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting. He continues to turn back the hands of time in what has been one of the feel-good stories of the season. Health is the key for Rose and as long as he can stay on the floor, he needs to be on a roster in all formats.