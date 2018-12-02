Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Team-high 26 points Saturday
Rose totaled 26 points (11-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 loss to the Celtics.
Rose scored at least 20 points for the fourth time in his last six games, dropping a team-high 26 points on 11-of-18 shooting. He continues to turn back the hands of time in what has been one of the feel-good stories of the season. Health is the key for Rose and as long as he can stay on the floor, he needs to be on a roster in all formats.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Hot streak from long range•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Drops 20 off the bench•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores 17 points in return•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Slated to play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Practices Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Out Wednesday•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.