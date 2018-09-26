Rose has been working with the starters through the first few days of training camp, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

With Jimmy Butler away from the team while he awaits a trade, the Wolves have turned to a two-point-guard lineup featuring both Rose and Jeff Teague. It's not worth reading too far into at this point, however, as the Wolves -- assuming they deal Butler -- would likely bring back some better talent at the guard position.