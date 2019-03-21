Rose is expected to miss the remainder of the season after an MRI revealed a chip fracture and loose body in his elbow.

Rose has been sidelined for the last four games with lingering elbow soreness, and with the MRI revealing some internal problems that have led to swelling, it looks like the Wolves are just going to shut the veteran down. After a tough 2017-18 season, Rose bounced back in impressive fashion this year and averaged 18.0 points and 4.3 assists per game for Minnesota. With Jeff Teague (foot) also being shut down, Tyus Jones will remain the team's starting point guard for the rest of the season.