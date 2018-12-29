Rose accumulated 25 points (10-24 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, nine assists, and a steal across 39 minutes in Friday's 123-120 loss to the Hawks but also sprained his right ankle during the contest, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.

Rose was able to finish the game out, but was noticeably limping afterward. The point guard previously missed a contest Dec. 23 against the Thunder with a left ankle injury, so it comes as at least some consolation that he didn't aggravate the same ankle. That said, it wouldn't be surprising if the Timberwolves opted to exercise caution some caution with Rose going forward in order to avoid a lingering issue. Consider him day-to-day heading into Sunday's game against the Heat.