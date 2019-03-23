Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Undergoes successful surgery
Rose (elbow) underwent a successful surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow Saturday.
While the fact that the surgery was successful is a good sign that Rose is still on track to make a full recovery, it doesn't alter his original timeline for recovery at all. The veteran guard, who was having a strong year averaging 18.0 points and 4.3 assists per game, is still expected to miss the rest of the season but should be ready for the start of the 2019-20 campaign.
