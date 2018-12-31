Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Unlikely to play Monday
Rose (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Pelicans.
It sounds like Rose will miss a second straight game as he continues to work his way back from a sprained ankle that he suffered over the weekend. With Jeff Teague (ankle) also unlikely to play Monday, Tyus Jones and Jerryd Bayless figure to handle the bulk of point guard duties.
