Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Upgraded to probable
Rose (ankle) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Blazers, Wolves radio voice Alan Horton reports.
Rose left Friday's game with an ankle injury, but he was able to go through shootaround Sunday morning without issue and is on track to play. With Jeff Teague already ruled out and Jimmy Butler set to rest, Rose could see increased minutes in the backcourt.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Questionable Sunday vs. Blazers•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Injures ankle•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Returns to reserve role•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores career-high 50 points•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will draw the start Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Hands out seven assists Monday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times