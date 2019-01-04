Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Upgraded to questionable
Rose (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable on the injury report for Friday's game against the Magic.
It was reported earlier that Rose seemed highly unlikely to play Friday, but per the Timberwolves official injury report, the former first-overall pick is listed as questionable heading into the matchup versus the Magic. With the return of starting point-guard Jeff Teague however, the Timberwolves may elect to ultimately rest the former MVP for at least one more game.
