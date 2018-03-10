Rose will be available to make his Timberwolves debut Sunday against the Warriors, Nick Friedell of ESPN reports.

Rose signed with the Wolves earlier in the week, and while he's not expected to fill a major role, he'll likely be able to carve out some minutes off the bench at point guard behind Jeff Teague and Tyus Jones. The 29-year-old hasn't played since Feb. 7 and is coming off of a disappointing stint with the Cavs, during which he averaged 9.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists across 16 games.