Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will be game-time decision Sunday
Rose (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Jazz, Jace Frederick of the Pioneer Press reports.
Rose was originally given a doubtful designation heading into Sunday, so at this point, it still seems likely that he'll ultimately be held out a sixth straight game. That said, it appears the Timberwolves are at least going to give Rose a shot at testing out the ankle during pregame warmups before making a final decision on his availability, so look for another update at some point just prior to tip-off. With Jeff Teague (undisclosed) also a game-time call, Tyus Jones could be in line for a hefty workload at point guard.
