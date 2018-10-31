Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will draw the start Wednesday
Rose will draw the start at point guard Wednesday against the Jazz, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
With Jeff Teague missing Wednesday's game, Rose will plug into the starting five. Jimmy Butler is also missing Wednesday's game, so Rose should see a larger offensive role than usual. He'll likely remain in the starting five for the duration of Teague's absence.
