Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will dress, won't play Wednesday
Rose (ankle) will remain out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Although Rose will dress, he'll be forced to miss his third-straight game due to right ankle soreness. The fact that he's dressing indicates he'll likely be able to return soon, with his next opportunity coming Saturday against Denver. Look for Jerryd Bayless to once again see heavy run since Jeff Teague (foot) and Tyus Jones (ankle) will join Rose on the bench Wednesday.
