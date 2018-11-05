Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will dress, won't play
Rose (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Portland, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Rose is listed as active although the Timberwolves have announced that he won't take the court. Tyus Jones is set to start and see an uptick in minutes with both Jeff Teague (knee) and Rose sidelined.
