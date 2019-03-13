Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will not play Tuesday
Rose (elbow) has will not play in Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Rose suffered an elbow injury in Sunday's victory over the Knicks and only played eight minutes as a result. It looks like the Timberwolves will err on the side of caution with the veteran point guard on Tuesday. With Jeff Teague (foot) also sidelined look for Tyus Jones to see a heavy workload at point, while Jerryd Bayless should see most of the reserve minutes. Consider Rose day-to-day heading into Thursday's game against the Jazz.
