Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will play Tuesday
Rose (ankle) will play Tuesday against the 76ers.
Rose has missed six of the past seven games with an ankle sprain, but he'll be able to take the court Tuesday. Since December, he's averaging 18.9 points, 5.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 29.9 minutes.
