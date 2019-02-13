Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will play Wednesday
Rose (ankle) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Rockets.
As expected, Rose will take the floor despite lingering right ankle soreness. Over his past eight appearances, he's averaging 16.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds across 24.4 minutes.
