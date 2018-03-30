Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will remain out Friday
Rose (ankle) will remain out for Friday's game against the Mavs, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
While Rose has been ruled out, coach Tom Thibodeau said the swelling the guard's ankle is nearly cleared up, and he's confident that Rose will be back on the floor in the near future -- perhaps as early as Monday against the Jazz.
