Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will start for Covington
Rose will start in place of the injured Robert Covington (knee) on Saturday.
Outside of a dud Monday night against the Rockets, Rose has been quite good over the last 10 games, averaging 17.2 points over 28 minutes per game while sustaining a 56.9 shooting percentage.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Bounces back with 16 points•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Team-high 26 points Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Hot streak from long range•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Drops 20 off the bench•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Scores 17 points in return•
-
Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Slated to play Friday•
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...