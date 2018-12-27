Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Will start Wednesday
Rose (ankle) will start in Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
With Jeff Teague ruled out, Rose will make his return and jump back in the starting five and get the bulk of the point guard minutes for the Timberwolves. Since November 5, Rose is averaging 30.0 minutes, and scoring 19.1 points and dishing out 4.5 assists. He should be expected to remain in the starting five for the duration of Teague's absence.
