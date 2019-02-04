Rose (ankle) did not partake in Monday's practice, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Rose has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury for more than a month now, and he apparently aggravated the injury during his return to action Saturday, leaving his availability for Tuesday's game up in the air. With Jeff Teague (foot) and Tyus Jones (ankle) also dealing with injuries, the Timberwolves could be shorthanded at point guard Tuesday if Rose doesn't play, likely leaving Jerryd Bayless to serve as the starter. Look for Rose's status to clear up closer to tipoff.