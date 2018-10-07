Timberwolves' Derrick Rose: Won't play Sunday
Rose won't play Sunday against the Bucks due to a coach's decision, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Rose is just getting the night off as Minnesota prepares for the beginning of the regular season. With Rose on the bench, look for Tyus Jones and Josh Okogie to receive more minutes.
