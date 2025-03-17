DiVincenzo isn't in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pacers.
DiVincenzo drew a spot start Sunday while Mike Conley received an opportunity for a day off, but it's back to the bench for DiVincenzo in the second half of a back-to-back. He's averaging 14.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over his last four appearances as a reserve.
