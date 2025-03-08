DiVincenzo will come off the bench during Friday's game against the Heat.

After starting in Wednesday's win against the Hornets, DiVincenzo retreats back to the bench in Miami. Mike Conley will get the start following a one-game absence. In 36 games as a reserve for the Timberwolves, the sharpshooter is averaging 10.5 points. 3.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting 39.7 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from beyond the arc.