DiVincenzo produced eight points (3-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and five steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 118-105 victory over the Mavericks.

The 28-year-old guard set a new season high in steals while tying his career high, a mark he last reached April 27, 2025 against the Lakers. DiVincenzo has recorded at least one pilfer in seven straight games and has drained multiple three-pointers in 12 straight, averaging 14.1 points, 4.9 boards, 4.5 assists, 3.8 threes and 1.7 steals over that latter stretch while shooting 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.