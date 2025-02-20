The Timberwolves announced Thursday that DiVincenzo (toe) has been cleared for non-contact basketball activities, Jace Frederick of St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

DiVincenzo has been sidelined by a sprained toe for over a month, but he's ready to ramp up his activity a bit amid his recovery. Given that he hasn't been cleared to resume full basketball activities, however, the veteran guard is still considered out for the time being. In the interim, Mike Conley (finger) should continue to work as Minnesota's starting point guard when healthy.