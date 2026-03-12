Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Continues to struggle to score
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DiVincenzo contributed six points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 153-128 loss to the Clippers.
A quiet stretch continued for DiVincenzo, who has scored in single digits in four of his last five games. During this stretch, the combo guard has averaged 7.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 28.3 minutes per game while shooting only 35.3 percent from the field.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Drains four triples against Toronto•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Pours in 18 points•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Drains five treys in win•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Flirts with double-double•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Struggles in win•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Struggles in loss•