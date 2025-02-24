The Timberwolves have optimism that DiVincenzo (toe) will be available to play at some point during the team's four-game road trip that runs from Monday through next Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

DiVincenzo has been out of action since Jan. 15 due to a sprained left big toe, but he seems to be close to a return. After DiVincenzo was cleared for non-contact basketball activities Thursday, Charania relays that the team is hopeful DiVincenzo will be able to return to the lineup sometime in the upcoming week. Until then, Mike Conley will likely remain the Timberwolves' starting point guard.