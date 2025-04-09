DiVincenzo supplied 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 110-103 loss to the Bucks.

The six made three-pointers represented his best showing from beyond the arc since March 2, when DiVincenzo went 8-for-13 on three-point attempts against the Suns. That was also the last time the 28-year-old guard topped 20 points, but he's been a reliable asset from long distance -- over 19 appearances (two starts) since his late-February return from a toe injury, he's drained multiple threes 17 times while averaging 13.2 point, 3.8 boards, 3.7 assists, 3.3 treys and 1.2 steals in 24.9 minutes a contest.