DiVincenzo ended Friday's 127-120 victory over the Warriors with 21 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block over 35 minutes.

It was DiVincenzo's best scoring effort since Nov. 5, and a huge bounce-back effort after he managed just seven points total in the prior two games. The 28-year-old guard's shot will sometimes go cold, but he's drained at least four three-pointers in seven of the last 11 games, averaging 12.7 points, 4.2 boards, 4.0 assists, 3.2 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch.