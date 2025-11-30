DiVincenzo totaled 15 points (5-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 victory over the Celtics.

DiVincenzo delivered an efficient performance from the field and scored in double figures for a third straight game. The 28-year-old guard also knocked down four-plus triples for the third time in his last five appearances. Additionally, he led the Timberwolves with a game-high mark in assists after dishing out just three assists in his previous two outings.