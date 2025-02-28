DiVincenzo (toe) tallied nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 23 minutes Thursday in the Timberwolves' 111-102 loss to the Lakers.

After missing the Timberwolves' previous 19 games due to a left great toe sprain, DiVincenzo was cleared to return to action Thursday. He had started in his previous six appearances, but Minnesota opted to ease DiVincenzo back into the fold as a sixth man. DiVincenzo handled a light 11.6 percent usage rate, but he was efficient with his opportunities, and he could see his playing time tick up a bit as the toe injury fades further in the rear-view mirror. However, with Thursday's contest being the front end of a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising if DiVincenzo ended up resting Friday in Utah.