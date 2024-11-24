DiVincenzo will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against the Celtics.

The 27-year-old will replace Nickeil Alexander-Walker and make his first start of the season with Mike Conley (toe) sidelined. DiVincenzo has averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 30.0 percent from the field across 23.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.