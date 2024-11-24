DiVincenzo will enter the starting lineup in Sunday's game against the Celtics.
The 27-year-old will replace Nickeil Alexander-Walker and make his first start of the season with Mike Conley (toe) sidelined. DiVincenzo has averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals while shooting 30.0 percent from the field across 23.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Reaches double figures off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Good to go•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Still dealing with back spasms•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Good to go Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Late addition to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Donte DiVincenzo: Poor outing in loss•