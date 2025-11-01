DiVincenzo exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent facial injury in the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Hornets, Jack Borman of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

DiVincenzo caught an elbow to the face and headed back to the locker room with 10:54 remaining in the second quarter. If the 28-year-old guard is unable to return, Jaylen Clark and Terrence Shannon are candidates for an uptick in minutes the rest of the way.